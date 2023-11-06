Cooler weather brings cooler gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices have fallen for the seventh straight week.

According to its survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, GasBuddy.com found that average gasoline prices fell 5.6 cents per gallon to $2.99.

Motorists are paying 29.1 cents per gallon less than a month ago and 23.3 cents less than last year.

The national average price of gas fell 7.0 cents last week to $3.38. National diesel prices fell 6.6 cents to $4.38 a gallon.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast, " said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon.”

De Haan expects the decline to continue for another couple of weeks.

“Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gallon or cheaper,” he said. “I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

