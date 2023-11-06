Fall deer movement means good news for hunters, bad news for drivers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early November means we are in the heart of deer season in Arkansas.

Though muzzleloader season is behind us, archery hunting continues statewide, and modern gun season kicks off this weekend.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has already seen hundreds of deer harvested this year.

AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid explained they expect thousands of hunters to be in the woods this weekend.

“We are on the cusp of the modern gun season, which is the big one. We expect upwards of 300,000 plus people being out in the woods on opening weekend,” Reid said.

If you plan to take to the deer woods, don’t forget to wear hunter’s orange.

Reid also encouraged all hunters who harvest a deer, no matter where it was harvested, to have it tested for chronic wasting disease.

As fall temperatures approach, as well as the time change, more drivers will see deer on the roadway.

Should you hit a deer, Reid said it’s important to stay calm.

“It is a good time to be cautious out there. Don’t swerve or slam on your breaks to avoid hitting a deer. That’s the worst thing you could do. Maybe slow down your overall rate of speed that you are traveling, especially in rural areas,” Reid added.

Should you strike a deer, pull off to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

