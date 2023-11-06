Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Fall deer movement means good news for hunters, bad news for drivers

Though muzzleloader season is behind us, archery hunting continues statewide, and modern gun...
Though muzzleloader season is behind us, archery hunting continues statewide, and modern gun season kicks off this weekend.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early November means we are in the heart of deer season in Arkansas.

Though muzzleloader season is behind us, archery hunting continues statewide, and modern gun season kicks off this weekend.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has already seen hundreds of deer harvested this year.

AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid explained they expect thousands of hunters to be in the woods this weekend.

“We are on the cusp of the modern gun season, which is the big one. We expect upwards of 300,000 plus people being out in the woods on opening weekend,” Reid said.

If you plan to take to the deer woods, don’t forget to wear hunter’s orange.

Reid also encouraged all hunters who harvest a deer, no matter where it was harvested, to have it tested for chronic wasting disease.

As fall temperatures approach, as well as the time change, more drivers will see deer on the roadway.

Should you hit a deer, Reid said it’s important to stay calm.

“It is a good time to be cautious out there. Don’t swerve or slam on your breaks to avoid hitting a deer. That’s the worst thing you could do. Maybe slow down your overall rate of speed that you are traveling, especially in rural areas,” Reid added.

Should you strike a deer, pull off to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
The mayor said the center has received some attention from state senators and congressmen.
Real Time Crime Center influences other Arkansas police stations

Latest News

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp explained the city’s first data mining facility was installed...
Town to welcome second crypto-mining facility
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) arrested 41-year-old Arthur Lamon Joyner, Jr., of...
Suspect charged in man’s fentanyl death
Dozens of national restaurants will offer discounts to veterans with proof of military service.
Restaurants offering free meals for veterans
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones weekly Sun Belt press conference (11/6/23)