Former A-State golfer Tom Vaillant promoted to DP World Tour

MALLORCA, Spain (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will tee it up on one of the biggest tours in golf.

Tom Vaillant earned a promotion to the DP World Tour on Sunday. The Frenchman finished 2nd in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at -4 overall. Vaillant rose 21 spots to 12th in the final Road to Mallorca standings. The top 20 earned DP World Tour cards.

Alps Tour ➡️ Challenge Tour ➡️ DP World Tour



Back-to-back promotions for Tom Vaillant. pic.twitter.com/xuihXkDrKC — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 6, 2023

A birdie to finish for Tom Vaillant 💪



He'll start the final round one shot off the lead.#RolexGrandFinal pic.twitter.com/CkYm1xTTgM — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) November 4, 2023

Vaillant competed in 2 events for Arkansas State in 2020. He finished 3rd individually in the 2020 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, firing a pair of 67s at RidgePointe. His 65 at the 2020 Little Rock Invitational is in the top 5 for lowest rounds in program history.

