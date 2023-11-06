Football Friday Night
Former A-State golfer Tom Vaillant promoted to DP World Tour

Former Arkansas State golfer Tom Vaillant (green polo) celebrates after earning promotion to the DP World Tour.(Source: Challenge Tour)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MALLORCA, Spain (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will tee it up on one of the biggest tours in golf.

Tom Vaillant earned a promotion to the DP World Tour on Sunday. The Frenchman finished 2nd in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at -4 overall. Vaillant rose 21 spots to 12th in the final Road to Mallorca standings. The top 20 earned DP World Tour cards.

Vaillant competed in 2 events for Arkansas State in 2020. He finished 3rd individually in the 2020 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, firing a pair of 67s at RidgePointe. His 65 at the 2020 Little Rock Invitational is in the top 5 for lowest rounds in program history.

