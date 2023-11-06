Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The mayor said the center has received some attention from state senators and congressmen.
Real Time Crime Center influences other Arkansas police stations

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
Arkansas gas prices have fallen for the seventh straight week.
Cooler weather brings cooler gas prices