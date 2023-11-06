K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella Patterson’s killer.

A Trumann fisherman was fishing on the St. Francis River on June 13, 1987, and reeled in a mystery that remains to this day.

As Kenny Whitaker was fishing, his line was stuck. He reeled the line out of the river, thinking that a log was caught on it.

Shockingly, what he reeled in was a horrifying discovery. He noticed that attached to his reel was a young woman who had a bra tied around her neck.

Investigators and former Sheriff Jimmy Carter arrived at the scene not knowing who the lady was.

“With no clothing, no identification, and like I said, we searched the banks of the ditch and then ran the ditch back and forth to see if any of her clothing might have drifted away,” Carter said.

Her body was sent off for an autopsy and identification.

Within several days, the sheriff’s office received the autopsy results. The results indicated that the woman died of ligature strangulation, making her a victim of a homicide.

“Just the simple fact that the way she was found, you know. Thrown away like of no value. Just put in a ditch. And then, you know, what kind of person would do this? This wasn’t an accident. She was killed on purpose,” Carter said.

After two weeks, investigators analyzed her fingerprints and determined that the 20-year-old from Illinois was Stella Patterson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patterson had lived in Poinsett County for about five months.

Former K8 News Reporter Kate Shannon, now Kate Boyle, covered the case and remembered speaking with Patterson’s family.

“They said you know, we hadn’t heard from her in years and seen her in years and I thought ‘seen her in years, 20 years old,’ but I do remember there was very little interest in them pursuing anything and, as I recall, a great deal of emotions surrounding this young woman’s death,” Boyle said.

Before Patterson’s murder, investigators believed that her killer was from out of town since she traveled the countryside, hitching rides with truck drivers.

“I believe it was somebody local. I’m not going to say, but there is somebody who is going to be revisited,” Felkins said. “Somebody who may still live in Poinsett County today.”

Lieutenant Brad Felkins and Captain Ryan Price were just kids when Patterson was murdered.

“I was a junior in high school in 1987,” Felkner said.

“I was born in April of ‘87, so I was just a few months old when this case happened,” Price said.

Felkner and Price were as committed to finding her killer as their predecessors were.

“We put the picture up there and each car had a picture of her; had a picture of her in the office and jail so you walked in and if a person didn’t know who that is, you say hey that’s Stella Patterson; did you know her or do you have any information, and why did you ask. And it was always on everybody’s mind,” Carter said.

As 36 years have passed since the murder of Patterson, today, investigators have new tools to help collect new evidence.

“There’s people who know what happened. There’s absolutely no way that after 36 years people don’t know what happened,” Price said.

Using DNA samples collected from the crime scene, Detective Felkins said they have now found a few interesting things.

“It involves biological evidence that testing DNA was available back in ‘87,” Felkins said.

Felkins and Price are confident they will get new leads.

”I would hope that if somebody out there knows factual information about this case that would help solve it, call us. Because we can’t solve crimes without the citizens’ help. One hundred percent we can’t without their help,” Felkins said.

”There’s somebody out there that knows this whole story from the mouth of the killer. And we need that person to contact us,” Price said.

Although this might be a cold case, Patterson’s murder is not a closed case.

”This is not something you forget about. You felt it. It was real. This is not just another crime; this is not just another body,” Boyle said.

Even though Former Sheriff Carter is no longer on the force, he says that he would like to be there when the murderer is finally taken into custody.

”I’d like to say ‘Gotcha sucker’!”

If you have any information that can help solve the murder of Stella Patterson, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411, or leave an anonymous tip on the Poinsett County’s website.

