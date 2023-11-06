Kennett Police looking into the cause of a pedestrian hit by a car

KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday night, 25-year-old Kelsey Midkiff was killed after she was hit by a car, and police are starting to figure out what led to the tragic accident.

Midkiff was hit on Highway 412 in Kennett just east of town across from the entrance to the Kennett County Club.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson spent the weekend investigating the situation and said it was a terrible situation for everyone.

“There is a spot right there where you just can’t see completely over that little crest over the hill and that is the spot where she was walking,” Wilson said.

The question many people are asking is why Midkiff was walking alone down a busy highway in the middle of the night, and Wilson said it was all because of her dog.

“Her dog had gotten run over, and she went out to get the dog to rescue it, whatever the case may be and unfortunately she stepped into the path of this vehicle,” Wilson said.

The speed limit in this stretch is 45 miles per hour, and with the lack of visibility going over the little hill, Wilson said it created this dangerous situation.

“Nothing indicated the vehicle was speeding or anything like that, it is just the visibility at that time of night and this lady was walking it was just a bad recipe a really bad recipe,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the case is not closed yet, and he knows a lot of people have theories about what they think happened and the department is looking into every possibility.

“The whole incident is still under investigation; we are far from being done and we feel like we have a lot of leg work to do.

Chief Wilson stressed if anyone was in that area on Friday night, he wants them to come forward, saying they are struggling to find witnesses and need the public’s help.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.