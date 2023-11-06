Lit’l Bita Christmas wraps up its 37th year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “It’s Christmas overload in the best way possible.”

‘Lit’l Bita Christmas’ wrapped up its 37th year at the First National Bank Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Thousands of people gathered to shop from local vendors over the weekend.

Everything from holiday decorations to clothing to lots of delicious snacks were just a few things shoppers had their eye out for.

Skylar Pedersen said it was her first time attending.

“The first thing I bought is a firey fiesta dip, the second one I bought is south of the border dip, and the third is a spinach and bacon dip,” Pedersen said.

Another shopper, Lisa Turner, said now she is ready for holiday dinner parties, after purchasing her goodies.

“I just bought the ultimate salsa, and you can either use a can of diced tomatoes or sour cream and a little bit of mayonnaise to make either side of the dip,” Turner said. “So I’m going to be a hit at Thanksgiving and Christmas for sure.”

