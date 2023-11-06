Football Friday Night
Nov. 6: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will start the week off pretty warm for this time of the year.

Southwesterly winds will help us warm up over the next couple of days, with us nearing some record highs.

Today, under mostly cloudy skies, we will warm to near 80°.

Winds over the next couple of days will be on the breezier side, with southwest winds 10-20MPH.

We do have rain chances returning by Thursday as a front moves into the area.

Models have shifted most of the rain to be overnight Thursday night, but we will see showers during the day on Thursday and at least the first half of Friday.

Rainfall amounts could top 1.00″.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The University of Arkansas says its plans are growing for a solar energy project, a sustainability report from 2022 outlined.

The Jonesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center is drawing lots of attention from other departments around the state with updated AI technology.

Jonesboro Public Schools on Sunday announced the death of Kindergarten Center Assistant Principal Blake Lambert.

A Kennett woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night, police reported.

A Quitman man died after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Cleburne County.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a dead body found near Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

