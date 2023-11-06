Person dies in head-on crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Quitman male died after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Crittenden County.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 59-year-old Calvin Melton Brannon Jr. and Remedgina Brannon, both of Quitman, were driving north in a 1969 Ford pickup truck on Highway 25 when they crossed the centerline.

Upon crossing the centerline, the Brannons hit a 2008 Honda CRV driven by 40-year-old Britteny Barber of Mountain View.

Calvin died at the scene, while Remedgina and Barber were taken to UAM and Baptist Health in Little Rock for their injuries.

