Restaurants offering free meals for veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To honor our servicemen and women, restaurants across the country and here in Region 8 are offering free meals this Veterans Day.

According to Military.com, dozens of national restaurants will offer discounts to veterans with proof of military service.

These restaurants are offering veterans free meals on or around Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free 12″ Cheese Pizza on November 11. Dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID.

Applebee’s -- On November 11, active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service -- On November 11, Army & Air Force Exchange Service offers various deals, including free gourmet fry at Charleys with the purchase of any cheesesteak and drink.

Bar Louie -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 24oz brewed coffee on November 11.

Bill Gray’s -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free World’s Greatest Cheeseburger, regular fries and a soda with proof of service.

Biscuit Belly -- Veterans get a special free lunch menu on November 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On November 11, veterans with a valid military ID can dine in and enjoy a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® with any $9.95+ purchase. In addition, veterans who spend more than $14.95 for dine in or takeout will receive a bounce back coupon for a free appetizer to redeem between November 12 and December 31, 2023.

Black Angus Steakhouse -- Current and past members of the military get a free meal on November 10 from 12pm to 3pm with ID. This deal is not available to-go.

Bob Evans -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Bombshells Restaurant and Bar -- All locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on November 11. Other items will be discounted 20%. Families accompanying veterans, and active-duty service members and their accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded.

Bonefish Grill -- Active-duty service members and veterans get a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage on November 11 with valid ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on November 11 with valid ID. Only available for dine-in. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only.

Buffalo’s Cafe -- All dine-in veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entree from the menu (up to a $17.99 value) on November 11. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.

Calhoun’s -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from 10:45am to 4pm on November 11. Military ID required.

California Fish Grill -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel get a complimentary taco and soft drink.

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary meal November 11. They will also receive a BOGO offer to redeem for a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value that can be redeemed from November 12 to November 21.

Caribou Coffee -- Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses with a valid ID receive a Small Hot Brewed Coffee of the Day or Cold Press, excluding nitro on November 11.

Carolina Ale House -- Veterans and military members receive a free half rack rib platter with coleslaw and fries on November 11 at participating locations.

Carrabba’s -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage with show of ID.

Casey’s General Stores -- Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans on November 11.

Cattlemens -- Active, non-active, and retired military personal get a complimentary sirloin steak dinner with proof of service. Sign up on their website on or before November 11, 2023 to receive your steak certificate. The offer will be emailed on November 12, 2023. Offer valid November 12 to 22, 2023 during regular business hours for dine-in. Offer valid at California Cattlemens locations only.

Charleys Cheesesteaks -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on November 11 at participating locations with a valid ID.

Chicken Salad Chick -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

Claim Jumper -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free dine in meal from a special menu on November 13.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Homestyle Breakfast on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse -- Active and nonactive service members and veterans get an 8oz. Top Sirloin or 8oz. Chicken Breast for free with a valid military ID on November 10.

Colton’s Steak House & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free entrée on November 11 until 4 pm from a select menu at participating locations. Available for dine-in only with valid military ID.

Cotton Patch Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken on November 11. Dine-in only. Must present valid military ID.

Craft Republic -- Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.

Crooked Pint Ale House -- Veterans and active-duty military can choose one free item on November 11 with proof of service. Choose from Chicken Pot Pie, Classic Lucy, Grilled Clubhouse, or Bourbon Cranberry Chicken Salad for dine-in only.

Dave & Buster’s -- Veterans get a free entree (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veterans ID card on November 11.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Duffy’s Sports Grill -- Veterans get a free meal on November 11 from 11am to 4pm. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

Eureka! -- Active and retired military members get a complimentary American Cheeseburger all day on November 11.

Farmer Boys -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Big Cheese burger on November 11 at participating locations with proof of service. Not valid on delivery or mobile ordering.

Food City -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from the Deli Hot Bar on November 11.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

Freebirds World Burrito -- Active military personnel and veterans get free burritos on November 11 with a valid military ID.

Gold Star Chili -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary meal of their choice up to $12 off their order with proof of service. For dine-in, carry out or drive-thru.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 13 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Greene Turtle -- Veterans receive a free meal up to $15 with valid ID on November 11. Dine-in only.

Grillsmith -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entrée on November 11.

GuacAmigos -- Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal from a select menu on November 13.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant -- Veterans with proof of ID get a Large Wet Burrito for free when they dine-in or carryout on November 11.

Hamburger Stand -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hamburger, regular fries and a small soda on November 11 at participating locations.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free Single Scoop all day at participating locations. Must show valid military ID.

Hawaiian Bros -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free classic plate lunch with ID on November 11. This offer is for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out only (excluding ghost kitchens).

Hof’s Hut -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Hofburger OR Buttermilk Pancakes Comb November 10 and 11 with military ID card or proof of service. For dine in only. Active-duty military and veterans will also receive a $10 thank you card that is redeemable from November 24 to December 3, 2023.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free classic burger on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Hooters -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Huddle House -- Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP meal on November 11 with valid ID.

Hurricane Grill and Wings -- Veterans and active-duty military who dine-in get a complimentary entree from a special menu on November 11. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.

Hy-Vee -- Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast on November 10 between 6 and 10 a.m. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases on November 10. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

IHOP -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on November 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Juice It Up -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Medium Classic Smoothie on November 11. The offer is available in-store only and requires proof of service.

Kings Family Restaurant -- Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal from a select menu on November 13.

Kolache Factory -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee on November 11 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with valid ID.

Lion’s Choice -- Active-duty and retired military members get a free original roast beef sandwich on November 11. Guests can request their free sandwich at check-out by stating they are a veteran or showing a valid ID.

Logan’s Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu at participating locations on November 11. This offer is available for dine-in only from 11 am – 3 pm.

Menchie’s -- Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz of froyo free on November 11 with valid ID.

Mission BBQ -- Veterans get a free sandwich on November 11.

Native Grill & Wings -- Veterans and active-duty military who dine-in on November 11 get a choice of ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo or Native Burger w/ fries for free. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub -- On November 10 from opening to 5pm, veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from a special menu with the purchase of another entrée. Available for dine-in only.

O’Charley’s – O’Charley’s offers veterans and active-duty military a special free lunch menu on November 10 and 11. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, veterans can order one free entrée from the special menu and/or receive a free slice of pie at dinner. Both offers are for dine-in only.

Old Chicago -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch entree from an exclusive menu on November 11.

Outback Steakhouse -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on November 11.

Peet’s Coffee -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free small drip coffee or tea on November 11 at participating locations with proof of service.

Perkins -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on November 11 with valid ID.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free pork chop on November 10. Dine-in only from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm. Offer available when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entree. On November 11, get a 3-course menu for $39, dine-in only from 4 pm to 6 pm. Reservations and military ID are required for both deals.

Pilot Flying J -- Service members and their families get a free meal at participating locations November 10 to 12 through a special offer in the app.

Playa Bowls -- Veterans get a free bowl with a military ID on November 11. This will be in-shop only at select locations.

Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00am to 4:00pm local time on November 11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed beginning November 13 through December 10 for dine-in only.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on November 11 with valid ID. Dine-in only, not valid for online or to-go orders. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries.

Scooter’s Coffee -- Veterans get a free handcrafted drink of any size on November 11 with a valid military ID at participating locations. Not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Shane’s Rib Shack -- Active, inactive, and retired military personnel get a free BBQ Pork or Chopped Chicken Plate November 9 to 11. Proof of service required, in-store only.

Shari’s -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Homestyle Breakfast on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Sheetz -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 car wash option and is only available at stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented.

Shrimp Basket -- Veterans, active-duty military and Reserves get a free popcorn shrimp basket from any location on November 11 with valid military ID. Dine-in only.

Sizzler -- On November 11, participating locations are offering a free lunch to active-duty military and veterans until 4:00pm. Choose between a free Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp, Malibu Chicken, or 6oz Tri-Tip Steak entree.

Smokey Bones -- Active duty and retired military personnel get a free Create Your Own Combo on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Smokey Mo’s -- Smokey Mo’s offers military one free breakfast taco from 7 a.m. to 10:30 am on November 11.

Smoothie King -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white, and blue smoothies at participating locations on November 11 with a valid ID.

Sonny’s BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pork Big Deal November 11. Go to their registration page to verify your military status and get your coupon. Available for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru.

Starbucks -- Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores on November 11.

Sugarfire Smoke House -- Sugarfire Smoke House offers active-duty and retired military members a free cheeseburger special on November 11.

Sweet Buzz Bean & Bistro -- Active-duty military, veterans and their spouses get a choice of complimentary meals (Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage Sandwich with tater tots, Triple Decker Club & side dish or Cobb Salad) on November 10 and 11.

TCBY -- Veterans and active military personnel get their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt for free on November 11 at participating locations.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another Churrasco meal, November 9 through 11. Proof of service required.

Tuscan Brands -- On November 10, veterans eat for free at Tuscan Kitchen, Tuscan Sea Grill, and Toscana Chop House. Call to make your reservation.

TXB -- TXB offers military a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any location on November 11.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill -- Veteran and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 with proper ID at participating locations.

White Castle -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal when dining at a participating restaurant on November 11.

WOB Bar & Kitchen -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive an order of one of WOB’s limited time Fall food items, the Crispy Chicken Sliders for free at participating locations, November 9 to 12. Present a military ID, VA card or proof of service.

Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain’s programs. Check with your local restaurant first.

For more information and lists of other veteran discounts, visit Military.com.

