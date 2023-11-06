Serving up a ‘Souper Sunday’ meal for a cause

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Broccoli cheddar, chicken noodle, and tomato basil were just a few soups that filled the trays in Jonesboro on Sunday.

Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas held its 13th annual ‘Souper Sunday’ on Nov. 5 at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center, the biggest fundraising event for the nonprofit all year.

Restaurants such as Pastaria 49, Houlihan’s, and Sweet Confections donated soups, bread, and desserts for the event.

Executive Director Angy Abaunza said all funds raised go back into supporting Habitat for Humanity.

“To continue our work for affordable housing and encouraging the community that it’s in need of affordable homeownership,” she said.

Abaunza said the organization is spreading, with plans to start building in Paragould next year.

This is something long-time supporter Leslie Conner is ready for.

“I’ve been coming for the past eight years,” she said. “It’s a great tool for our community, and now they’re expanding to Paragould which I am very excited about.”

Abaunza said thanks to their sponsors and people who purchased tickets, they raised over $20,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

You can find more information on the organization by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.