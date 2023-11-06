Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Town to welcome second crypto-mining facility

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp explained the city’s first data mining facility was installed...
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp explained the city’s first data mining facility was installed a few years back on Custom Road near the airport, which isn’t near many homes.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County town will welcome its second data mining facility that is set to be installed in a matter of months.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp explained the city’s first data mining facility was installed a few years back on Custom Road near the airport, which isn’t near many homes.

The second facility is currently being constructed on Midway Road on the south side of town which is only hundreds of feet away from backyards.

These facilities are used to harvest crypto-currency.

“You hear about Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens or whatever. They’re going to use algorithms off the electrical power grid to locate these,” Mayor Charles Snapp explained.

Mayor Snapp said some data-mining facilities are notorious for being loud, but with certain sound barrier installations, residents in the area may not even hear it running.

With the second facility nearing completion in a few months, the city said it will have to keep a close eye on the sound it produces.

“Prior to the power being turned on, they’ll have engineered sound barriers built around the facility that will guarantee 55 decibels at their property line,” Snapp explained.

Residents who live near the facility say they’re skeptical but optimistic.

“It’s supposed to bring jobs to people, and that will be good for the economy,” Resident Shirley Parnell said. “There is so much construction going on around here. New houses are being built in front of where I live. I’m hoping it won’t be [loud].”

Work on the facility will continue over the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
The mayor said the center has received some attention from state senators and congressmen.
Real Time Crime Center influences other Arkansas police stations

Latest News

Arkansas gas prices have fallen for the seventh straight week.
Cooler weather brings cooler gas prices
Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County.
Bird flu confirmed at Arkansas poultry farm
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new...
Medical provider cuts ribbon on new Batesville clinic
The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through...
Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land