Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Veteran on brink of homelessness finds place to call home

Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic and was on the brink of homelessness when a nonprofit stepped in to help. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A veteran who served in two branches of the military has a house of his own after he and his children were on the brink of homelessness.

After dedicating years of service in the U.S. Army, Navy and the Merchant Marines, Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic. He also lost his job and was denied assistance.

After all of his misfortunes, Thompson was on the brink of homelessness.

“The army told me to overcome and adapt to any situation, and so I always relied on myself, but I have been put in places and situations where I realized that alone I just couldn’t do it,” he said. “I needed help from other individuals, and those individuals are fellow veterans.”

A house in Bedford Heights, Ohio was on the verge of being demolished. However, Ride with Valor, a nonprofit focused on helping veterans, stepped in to fix it up and turn it into a home for Thompson and his 2-year-old twin boys.

“One of the greatest accomplishments that has been made for me wasn’t necessarily done by me and by me alone,” Thompson said.

Ride with Valor turned the keys of the home over to Thompson Saturday afternoon.

“That’s a great thing, when you’re used to carrying the world on your shoulders, but then you have a team of other individuals that say, ‘Look, we’re going to take some of that weight off of you,” Thompson said.

Thompson has been on a journey of overcoming challenges. Now with the help of others, he’s learned you don’t have to do it alone.

“And that’s what life is about,” he said. “That’s out of the ‘me’ mode and I want to take that ‘m’ and turn it into a ‘w’ and say together, ‘We got it.’”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
A Kennett woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night, police reported.
Kennett woman hit and killed by car
During the search, officers seized 334 blue fentanyl pills along with marijuana, cash, and a gun.
300+ fentanyl pills seized in drug bust
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 11 Scores, Mo. Playoffs - Video Replays »

Latest News

It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
K8 Unsolved - Stella Patterson
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken shuttles from the West Bank to Iraq trying to contain the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war
The mayor said the center has received some attention from state senators and congressmen.
Real Time Crime Center influences other Arkansas police stations