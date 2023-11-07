A-State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for trip to South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves have made plenty of memories in Mobile over the years.

This week marks a chance for the pack to howl to bowl eligibility. 5-4 Arkansas State prepares for a trip to 4-5 South Alabama. Head coach Butch Jones wants his squad to improve in the red zone.

“We had a chance to put the game away in the 4th quarter last week against Louisiana,” Jones said in a Tuesday press conference. “We had the ball. I believe it was 1st and goal at the 2 or 3, and we’re on the 18 yard line kicking a field goal. Those are things that as we continue to mature and progress as a football team, when you’re playing the talented teams that we’re going to be playing, obviously South Alabama, you can’t kick field goals in the red area, you got to come away with touchdowns.”

South Alabama beat #15 Oklahoma State 33-7 September 16th in Stillwater. Kane Wommack’s crew hung tough with #21 James Madison, falling 31-23 on September 30th. Jones breaks down the Jaguars.

“One of the top 2 or 3 defenses in our league. And offensively, no matter who the quarterback is, they’re explosive on the perimeter. Have a thousand yard receiver who can change the complexion of the game in a hurry, can ruin the game in a hurry. Very very talented running back group.”

True freshman Jaylen Raynor enters his 7th start as Arkansas State starting quarterback. He’s growing more and more comfortable with the Red Wolves offense. “I’d say throughout the week, just being more and more mentally prepared with what the defense is trying to do to us,” he said. “But knowing the ins and outs of our play calls, understanding the why of what play Coach Heck is calling. And just having full control of the offense.”

Junior safety Justin Parks is one of 10 Alabama natives on the A-State roster. “It’s always exciting, just like the Troy game was,” he said. “Have your family hit you up all week, talking about can you get me to the game. Just getting tickets from my other teammates, disperse them out to my family. It’s a big deal for me just to be back in my home state. See some old friends and see some family I haven’t seen in years.”

Arkansas State faces South Alabama Saturday at 4:00pm at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Sun Belt matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

