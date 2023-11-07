Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State women’s basketball drops season opener at South Dakota State

The Batesville alum had a game-high 22 points, but the Red Wolves fall at South Dakota State
The Batesville alum had a game-high 22 points, but the Red Wolves fall at South Dakota State(KSFY-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A game-high 22 points by Izzy Higginbottom was not enough as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team dropped its season opener at South Dakota State 55-42 Monday night.

Higginbottom scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Lauryn Pendleton had nine points and five boards while Wynter Rogers led A-State (0-1) with eight rebounds. Paige Meyer led South Dakota State (1-0) with 18 points while Brooklyn Meyer had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

A-State was limited to 22 percent (14-63) shooting, including 3-of-20 (.150) from 3-point range. Receiving votes in the USA Today/WBCA Preseason Top 25 and ranked atop the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid Major Preseason Top 25, South Dakota State was held to its fewest points in a home game since a 55-52 loss to Missouri State back on Dec. 6, 2021. The Jackrabbits shot 36 percent (20-55) from the floor and 5-of-15 (.333) beyond the arc.

Higginbottom scored the first seven points for A-State, but the Jackrabbits turned a 7-3 deficit to a 17-7 advantage midway through the second quarter as the Red Wolves missed 15 consecutive shots. A 3-pointer at the top of the key by Kendra Gillispie sparked a 17-5 run as the Red Wolves took a 24-22 lead to the halftime break.

South Dakota State outscored the Red Wolves 33-18 in the second half, including 20-11 in the fourth quarter to set the final margin. The Jacks scored 22 of their 33 second half points in the paint (18) or at the charity stripe (4). Both teams committed 14 turnovers in the contest, but the Jacks held a 12-8 advantage in points off turnovers. A-State had 10 steals on the 14 turnovers committed by South Dakota State.

A-State finished the night 11-of-14 (.786) at the charity stripe against 10-of-22 (.450) for the hosts. South Dakota State had a 28-16 edge in paint points and the Jacks won the battle on the glass 36-29.

The home opener for A-State is Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. inside First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+ and can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket or online at AStateRedWolves.com and the A-State Athletics App.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision

Latest News

Arkansas State fell at Wisconsin 105-76 Monday.
A-State falls at Wisconsin in season-opener
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at South Dakota State in season opener
Arkansas State men's basketball falls at Wisconsin in season opener
James Madison's Julien Wooden, top, goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Carson Cooper...
Edwards helps James Madison beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in overtime