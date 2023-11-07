A-State women’s basketball drops season opener at South Dakota State

A game-high 22 points by Izzy Higginbottom was not enough as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team dropped its season opener at South Dakota State 55-42 Monday night.

Higginbottom scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Lauryn Pendleton had nine points and five boards while Wynter Rogers led A-State (0-1) with eight rebounds. Paige Meyer led South Dakota State (1-0) with 18 points while Brooklyn Meyer had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

A-State was limited to 22 percent (14-63) shooting, including 3-of-20 (.150) from 3-point range. Receiving votes in the USA Today/WBCA Preseason Top 25 and ranked atop the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid Major Preseason Top 25, South Dakota State was held to its fewest points in a home game since a 55-52 loss to Missouri State back on Dec. 6, 2021. The Jackrabbits shot 36 percent (20-55) from the floor and 5-of-15 (.333) beyond the arc.

Higginbottom scored the first seven points for A-State, but the Jackrabbits turned a 7-3 deficit to a 17-7 advantage midway through the second quarter as the Red Wolves missed 15 consecutive shots. A 3-pointer at the top of the key by Kendra Gillispie sparked a 17-5 run as the Red Wolves took a 24-22 lead to the halftime break.

South Dakota State outscored the Red Wolves 33-18 in the second half, including 20-11 in the fourth quarter to set the final margin. The Jacks scored 22 of their 33 second half points in the paint (18) or at the charity stripe (4). Both teams committed 14 turnovers in the contest, but the Jacks held a 12-8 advantage in points off turnovers. A-State had 10 steals on the 14 turnovers committed by South Dakota State.

A-State finished the night 11-of-14 (.786) at the charity stripe against 10-of-22 (.450) for the hosts. South Dakota State had a 28-16 edge in paint points and the Jacks won the battle on the glass 36-29.

The home opener for A-State is Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. inside First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+ and can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket or online at AStateRedWolves.com and the A-State Athletics App.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.