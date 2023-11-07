Arkansas earns #2 seed in NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament

Arkansas has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

The Hogs earned a two seed, which matches the highest seed awarded in program history.

The tenth-ranked Razorbacks (14-4-2) will face off against Grambling (15-4-4) on Friday, Nov. 10 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a SWAC Tournament championship. The two teams last met in 2004 in Huntsville, Alabama, where Arkansas won, 4-0.

The winner of Friday’s match will play the winner of Pittsburgh and Ohio State in the second round.

The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC teams among this year’s NCAA Tournament field. Arkansas is joined by Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

Tickets for Arkansas’ first-round game can be purchased at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

