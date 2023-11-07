Arkansas governor expected to endorse Donald Trump for president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to endorse Donald Trump for president.

The announcement is expected to take place at Trump’s rally outside Miami, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Sanders served as Trump’s White House Press Secretary before leaving in 2019 and has since been an ally.

This comes months after Trump reportedly asked Sanders for her endorsement, but has said that she wouldn’t do it yet.

Trump has denied that report on his social media platform Truth.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.