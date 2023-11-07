Arkansas professor publishes study on communication between cats

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever thought your two feline friends might be communicating? A recent study published by an Arkansas professor says you might be right.

Lyon College Assistant Professor Dr. Brittany Florkiewicz, along with Undergraduate Student Lauren Scott published a study regarding the communication between cats using facial expressions.

Studies have taken place all across the United States over the last five years, stopping at places like a Cat Cafe in California.

Dr. Florkiewicz explained the duo pursued the study due to the lack of information surrounding the topic.

“Other animals such as cats didn’t have much published on their facial expressions, and the studies out there were very much focused on how cats associated with humans,” Dr. Florkiewicz said.

The two watched cats interact with each other, whether it be playing, or fighting.

“We were interested in what the facial expressions looked like during affiliative interactions which can be play interactions, grooming, and so forth, but also during non-affiliative interactions such as fighting and aggression,” Dr. Florkiewicz added.

The study has become very popular since its publishing, with the information airing on multiple national media outlets.

Visit the study’s web page to read it in its entirety.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.