City adds stops signs to growing neighborhood

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has added stop signs to Greensborough Village.

Over the last week, the city added stop signs across the neighborhood, with several who work in the area saying they’re overdue.

“I see people flying down here going like 50, and I mean it’s definitely dangerous,” said Karoline Yeakley, who works at Shadrachs in Greensborough.

Yeakley and others who work in Greensborough say they’ve seen several close calls in the busy intersection along Canera and Carnaby The stop signs are still too new for some to notice.

“It’s not really doing much, a lot of people are just kinda flying past it,” she said.

Jonesboro Director of Communications Bill Campbell said the signs are just part of the plan for the city streets in Greensborough.

“When traffic counts hit a certain point you have to do things like that, stop signs. That’s how you respond when a neighborhood grows,” he said.

Campbell said it can take a couple of days for people to notice the signs, but the city can help.

“If they’re getting calls and complaints, they’ll probably have somebody over there checking it out during the hours when there is most activity,” he said.

The stop signs are a welcome addition for Yeakley, but she said there’s more that could be done for the safety of people walking on the roads.

“I think it would be helpful for us to have a speed limit, cause I mean, not only for us but also for just the customers that are coming through here,” she said.

Yeakley said she also hopes that more stop signs are placed throughout the streets.

“When we’re parking out on the road it can be dangerous for us to just get in and out of our cars just because a small road and people are going fast and people don’t pay attention to what’s going on,” she said.

Campbell said the streets and engineering departments will monitor these streets and adjust when necessary.

