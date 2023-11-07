Football Friday Night
COGIC returns to Memphis for 115th Holy Convocation

The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) returns to Memphis to commemorate the 115th year of the Holy Convocation.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) returns to Memphis to commemorate the 115th year of the Holy Convocation.

There was a midnight prayer session at the Historic Mason Temple, where members prayed for loved ones, for the city, and for a successful convocation.

COGIC’s convocation made its return to Memphis in 2022 after an 11-year absence where they were in St. Louis.

The group is based in Memphis, with its headquarters located on Mason Street.

Convocation is inside the Renasant Convention Center in Downtown Memphis.

Events include several prayer sessions, a women’s and men’s day of service, a health and wellness fair, a job fair, and more.

Leaders say this is a good boost not just for the city, but for the souls of people―even those who aren’t a part of COGIC.

“We think that it’s also a needful, giving and offering of good news, the gospel, the tangible display of love―the personal outreach and fellowship to people and want to do that as well,” said Bishop David Allen Hall, General Board Member Church of God in Christ.

Several hotels across the Bluff City are also accommodating members, with Memphis Tourism officials attributing millions of dollars in revenue coming specifically from this convocation.

The official opening of the annual convocation will be at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and wraps up on Sunday, November 12.

