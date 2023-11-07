Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

East Poinsett County wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/2/23 & 11/3/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 2nd, 2023 and November 3rd, 2023.

2,821 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (1,687) beats Trumann (686) by 1,001 votes, Rivercrest (448) was 3rd. Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 on Thursday to clinch the 2A-2 title and homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

That’s the final weekly vote of 2023. Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year nominees will be revealed in December.

Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week - 2023 Winners

November 2nd-November 3rd: East Poinsett County

October 27th: East Poinsett County

October 20th: Brookland

October 13th: Rector

October 6th: Walnut Ridge

September 29th: Southside

September 22nd: Highland

September 15th: Salem

September 8th: Walnut Ridge

September 1st: Mountain Home

August 25th: Brookland

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) arrested 41-year-old Arthur Lamon Joyner, Jr., of...
Suspect charged in man’s fentanyl death

Latest News

East Poinsett County wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/2/23 & 11/3/23)
Football Friday Night Game of the Week reveal: Melbourne at Hoxie
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 11 Scores, Mo. Playoffs - Video Replays »
Football Friday Night Overtime: Mountain View beats Corning 28-18 to win 8-Man Club Championship