East Poinsett County wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/2/23 & 11/3/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 2nd, 2023 and November 3rd, 2023.
2,821 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (1,687) beats Trumann (686) by 1,001 votes, Rivercrest (448) was 3rd. Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 on Thursday to clinch the 2A-2 title and homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs.
Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
That’s the final weekly vote of 2023. Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year nominees will be revealed in December.
Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week - 2023 Winners
November 2nd-November 3rd: East Poinsett County
October 27th: East Poinsett County
October 20th: Brookland
October 13th: Rector
October 6th: Walnut Ridge
September 29th: Southside
September 22nd: Highland
September 15th: Salem
September 8th: Walnut Ridge
September 1st: Mountain Home
August 25th: Brookland
