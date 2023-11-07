East Poinsett County wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/2/23 & 11/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 2nd, 2023 and November 3rd, 2023.

2,821 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (1,687) beats Trumann (686) by 1,001 votes, Rivercrest (448) was 3rd. Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 on Thursday to clinch the 2A-2 title and homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

That’s the final weekly vote of 2023. Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year nominees will be revealed in December.

Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week - 2023 Winners

November 2nd-November 3rd: East Poinsett County

October 27th: East Poinsett County

October 20th: Brookland

October 13th: Rector

October 6th: Walnut Ridge

September 29th: Southside

September 22nd: Highland

September 15th: Salem

September 8th: Walnut Ridge

September 1st: Mountain Home

August 25th: Brookland

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.