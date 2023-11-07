Harding football moves up to #2 in AFCA poll

Harding football rushed for 528 yards and seven TD on Homecoming Saturday in Searcy and defeated East Central 48-7 for its school-record 14th consecutive win.

At 10-0 overall, Harding’s regional and national rankings are listed below.

AFCA

Harding moved up two spots to a program-best No. 2 in the AFCA poll and received its first-ever vote for No. 1. The Bisons are tied with Grand Valley State at No. 2 in the poll. Colorado Mines is No. 1.

D2Football.com

Harding moved up one spot to No. 4 in the D2Football.com poll. The website has Harding behind Colorado Mines, Grand Valley State and Ferris State.

MasseyRatings.com

Harding remained at No. 3 on Massey Ratings.com, behind Pittsburg State and Colorado Mines.

Regional Rankings

The third of three regional rankings was released Monday just after 3:30 p.m. Harding is ranked No. 1 in Super Region 3. These are the rankings that determine the 28 teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Super Region 3 will have seven teams selected and includes the Great American Conference, MIAA, Great Lakes Valley Conference and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The No. 1 seed has a first round bye. Nos. 2-4 host a first round game on Nov. 18 against teams 5-7 with matchups based on geography and conference alignment. Every effort is made to avoid teams from the same conference playing in the first round, and the committee attempts to match teams less than 600 miles apart to avoid the cost of flying the visiting team to its game. The final selection of teams announced on Nov. 12

