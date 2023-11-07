Football Friday Night
Job fair connects special education students with employers

Students were able to meet with local employers to discuss future job opportunities.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization pushes for independence by providing job resources before graduation.

The Project Care Team held its 2nd annual Transition Fair for Junior and Senior High Special Education students at Nettleton Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Students were able to meet with local employers to discuss future job opportunities.

Nine school districts from Craighead and Greene Counties attended the transition fair, including Bay, Buffalo Island Central, Brookland, Nettleton, Jonesboro, Harrisburg, Trumann, Westside, and Valley View. Over 50 local businesses and organizations set up booths for students to interact with.

Project Care Education Committee Member Laura Pope said she hopes this event opens doors for students so they know what kinds of jobs are in the area.

“We want to promote independence as much as we can among the special-needs population,” Pope said.

Project Care President Mary Housewright said the nonprofit has expanded, and now they can do more for this community.

“We work with programs that help give people with disabilities independence and independent living,” Housewright said. “And with jobs and furthering their education.”

The two team members thanked all the local vendors for attending and Summitt Community Care for being the organization’s diamond sponsor. The Jonesboro Police Department, Butterball, Chickfila, The National Guard, and the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center were just some of the vendor participants.

For more information, click here.

