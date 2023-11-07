Football Friday Night
John 3:16 to add additional 40 beds, reach 316 residents

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas rehabilitation facility will add an additional 40 beds to its campus.

John 3:16 Ministries of Charlotte, AR in Independence County held a ribbon cutting on its campus Tuesday afternoon.

The ribbon cutting celebrated its new “multi-purpose facility” that will add an additional 40 beds.

After completion, John 3:16 will be able to hold 316 residents, which Director Bryan Tuggle said was a plan all along.

Tuggle said over the years drugs and alcohol on the market have changed, but one thing has remained. The addiction.

“There’s absolutely been no end in 20 years,” Tuggle said.“It used to be mainly meth and alcohol. Now it’s mostly fentanyl and opioids.”

John 3:16 Resident Trace Tilton explained because of the program, he’s on track to beating his addiction and turning his life around.

“Someone told me that John 3:16 would give me a new life. I decided to come, and it did just that,” Tilton explained.

Thanks to the addition, Tilton said more men like him will be able to get help.

“Means the world to me. It means we’re bettering ourselves as a community through Christ,” Tilton said.

The ministry has plans in the future to accept women in addition to men.

Helping both men and women out of their darkest times will help families stay away from addiction in the future, Tuggle said.

“You get the man right, and when the ladies start coming, you get the ladies right. Then you have the whole family right. Now we’re raising our children up to where they’ll never turn to alcohol or drugs,” Tuggle added.

Work on the facility is expected to wrap up in the next few months.

