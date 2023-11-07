Jonesboro native assumes command of U.S. submarine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native has taken command of a U.S. Navy vessel.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Commander Eric McCay was handed over command of the USS Newport News in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, Nov. 3, at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

This comes after Commander Joseph Fontenot was relieved of command.

During the ceremony, McCay thanked Fontenot for his time leading the submarine.

“You welcomed me onboard and it was clear to see that this is a high-performing boat, and that is a testament to your hard work and dedication,” he said. “I look forward to seeing all the great things you accomplish as we move forward and continue to take care of the country’s business.”

McCay’s previous submarine tours include the USS Kentucky, USS Olympia, and an executive officer onboard USS Chicago.

DVIDS said the USS Newport News is the third U.S. Navy ship named after Newport News, Virginia.

The Los Angeles-class submarine has more than 135 personnel on board, is more than 361 feet long, and can displace nearly 6,000 tons. It is deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe

Fontenot will continue to serve on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, D.C.

