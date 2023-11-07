Football Friday Night
Jonesboro sends out bids for trolley buses

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is taking steps forward to introduce hybrid trolleys to its bus system.

The announcement of the new buses came last year, and the city has been working on finding interested parties to take on the job.

On Monday bids were sent out and Tony Thomas with the city said it is tough to get any type of vehicle nowadays.

“Trolley busses along with vehicles across the board are tough and the biggest challenge is availability, once you place the order it’s a year and a half to two years after you submit that bid that the vehicle actually comes in,” Thomas said.

Bids close on November 22 and the city hopes to push to get the trolleys in as soon as possible.

