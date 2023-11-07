Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Lawsuit filed against former Northeast Arkansas religious camp

Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner...
Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner and several staff members of the now-defunct Lord’s Ranch in Randolph County, alleging years of child abuse.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner and several staff members of the now-defunct Lord’s Ranch in Randolph County, alleging years of child abuse.

The suit, filed on Nov. 6 by Romanucci & Blandin LLC of Chicago and Gillispie Law Firm of Arkansas, alleges Ted Suhl and other senior administrators and staff repeatedly subjected the eight plaintiffs to “horrific sexual, psychological, and physical abuse as children while residing at the Christian-based religious camp and therapeutic facility located in Warm Springs, Arkansas.”

According to a Tuesday news release, the plaintiffs claim their former counselor, Emmett A. Presley, was “one of the most notorious child abusers at the facility” and used his position of power to prey upon the children.

The civil complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas did not specify what damages the plaintiffs sought.

“This civil litigation is a way to get to the truth at what happened to so many young people at Lord’s Ranch and to hold accountable the owners, leaders and staff who knew or should have known about the allegations of sexual abuse, or who took part in or covered up abuse,” the news release stated.

The Lord’s Ranch closed in 2016 when Suhl was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his part in a scheme to bribe a former deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump commuted Suhl’s sentence.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) arrested 41-year-old Arthur Lamon Joyner, Jr., of...
Suspect charged in man’s fentanyl death

Latest News

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Garret Eskew of Mountain Home on...
Man arrested for ‘lewd, lascivious conduct’ in Dollar General
Red Wolves Raw: Jaylen Raynor & Justin Parks 11/7/23 press conference
Project Care is dedicated to the continued support of individuals with special needs after they...
Midday Interview: Project Care
Each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on...
K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore - Nov. 7 edition
Each week, K8 Meteorologist Jace Passmore reviews a broad range of topics involving agriculture...
K8 Now - Agri Weekly with Meteorologist Jace Passmore - 11/7/23