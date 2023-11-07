Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Memphis contestant on NBC’s The Voice talks battle rounds

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Montel is representing Memphis in this season of The Voice and is no longer on Team Gwen after being stolen by John Legend during last night’s battle rounds.

Brandon joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the experience so far and his excitement about getting the chance to work with John Legend.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) arrested 41-year-old Arthur Lamon Joyner, Jr., of...
Suspect charged in man’s fentanyl death

Latest News

Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 11/7/23 press conference
Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner...
Lawsuit filed against former Northeast Arkansas religious camp
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Garret Eskew of Mountain Home on...
Man arrested for ‘lewd, lascivious conduct’ in Dollar General
Red Wolves Raw: Jaylen Raynor & Justin Parks 11/7/23 press conference