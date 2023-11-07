Football Friday Night
Money concerns keep nearly half a million Arkansans up at night, study shows

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found money concerns are keeping roughly 409,000 Arkansans up at night.

According to BadCredit, 3,000 respondents were surveyed to ascertain the number of people who say their financial liabilities, excluding mortgages, cause them to stay awake at night.

Arkansas has 479,301 people affected by stress, which makes up 16% of adults in the state.

The company said the cities in Arkansas with the most sleepless nights as a result of a financial situation are as follows:

  • Pine Bluff: 7,577
  • Helena-West Helena: 1,804
  • Dumas: 757
  • Marianna: 649
  • Lake Village: 451

The study revealed that Hawaii was the state most affected by sleepless nights due to finances.

You can find more information on BadCredit’s website.

