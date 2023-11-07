Nov. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up this morning with temperatures that should be near our average highs for this time of year.

That means we are in store for another warm afternoon.

Clear skies this morning will give way to a sunny day.

It will be breezy at times, with southwest winds 10-15 MPH.

I’m going with a high of 81°, which is only two degrees from our record of 83° set back in 2005.

Breezy conditions stick around for tomorrow as well, where I think the wind will be a little bit stronger.

Rain chances return by Thursday as a front moves into the area.

Rainfall amounts could top 1.00″.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to endorse former President Donald Trump in his election bid.

A formal investigation has been launched into the leak of a Nashville school shooter’s manifesto.

Students at the University of Arkansas react to allegations of hazing by a fraternity.

The Kennett Police Department is looking into the cause of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

The city of Jonesboro has added stop signs to Greensborough Village.

Jonesboro is taking steps forward to introduce hybrid trolleys to its bus system.

A Lawrence County town will welcome its second data mining facility that is set to be installed in a matter of months.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

