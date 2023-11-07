Football Friday Night
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach

A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A small alligator was spotted sunning itself on a Lake Michigan beach on Monday.

Police in South Milwaukee responded to the reptile report on the beach in Grant Park.

The police department said the responding officers found the alligator, which was about 2 feet long.

Officer Tim Lewison safely took the little gator into custody. It is now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), where veterinarians are taking care of it.

The alligator will go to an exotic animal rehabilitation facility if it isn’t claimed within five days.

MADACC said it has taken in at least four alligators since the start of the year.

The organization’s community engagement coordinator, Kate Hartland, said the gator most likely was someone’s pet.

“My guess is someone had to move, and they couldn’t take it with them and they dumped it,” she said.

Lt. Todd Vinoradsky, with the South Milwaukee Police Department, told WISN the reptile’s abandonment was “cruel.”

“This thing, there’s no way it would have survived more than a week given the Wisconsin winters we got coming,” he said.

Abandoning an animal can lead to criminal charges if the animal gets hurt or harms other people, according to officials.

Anyone struggling to take care of an exotic pet is encouraged to reach out to animal rescues, pet stores, or MADACC for help.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

