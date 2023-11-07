Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

University of Arkansas outlines renewable energy plan

According to content partner KNWA, the university says its plans are growing, as its 2022...
According to content partner KNWA, the university says its plans are growing, as its 2022 Sustainability report outlined a plan that would be the largest the state has ever seen.(University of Arkansas)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - The University of Arkansas has outlined a solar energy plan that would save the campus over $3 million a year.

According to content partner KNWA, the university says its plans are growing, as its 2022 Sustainability report outlined a plan that would be the largest the state has ever seen.

Director of Sustainability Eric Boles believes expanding the school’s use of solar power is a way to reduce carbon footprint, all in a cost-efficient way.

“It’s going to save the campus millions and millions of dollars. $150 million over the lifetime of the project. And it’s going to cut our carbon footprint almost in half,” said Boles.

The university said there would be no upfront costs for the project, and instead, the school is promising to pay for the electricity it generates for 25 years.

For more information, you can visit KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
It has been 36 years since authorities have been trying to find the 20-year-old Stella...
K8 Unsolved: Stella Patterson
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision

Latest News

Arkansas State women's basketball falls at South Dakota State in season opener
Arkansas State men's basketball falls at Wisconsin in season opener
According to BadCredit, 3,000 respondents were surveyed to ascertain the number of people who...
Money concerns keep nearly half a million Arkansans up at night, study shows
Announced in May 2023, Project Safe Delivery is a USPS initiative to combat the recent rise in...
USPS, Inspection Service continue nationwide effort to crack down on postal crime and crimes against postal employees
According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Commander Eric McCay was...
Jonesboro native assumes command of U.S. submarine