Zvada named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time this season, Arkansas State sophomore place-kicker Dominic Zvada has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Zvada accounted for 13 points in a 37-17 victory over Louisiana Saturday as the Red Wolves improved to 5-4 on the season and 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. Zvada was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs in the win. Zvada’s long field goal of the day was from 41 yards and he also converted from 20 and 30 yards, with the 30-yarder coming with just over a minute left in regulation.

𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖.



A perfect kicking day from @dominic_zvada propels @AStateFB to within a game of bowl eligibility & the sophomore kicker to @SunBeltFB Special Teams Player of the Week accolades. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/eXvqVUQ59I pic.twitter.com/96D7FR8O4g — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) November 6, 2023

A-State visits South Alabama Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. kick-off on ESPN+. The home finale is Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m. against Texas State inside Centennial Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.