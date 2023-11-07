Zvada named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time this season, Arkansas State sophomore place-kicker Dominic Zvada has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Zvada accounted for 13 points in a 37-17 victory over Louisiana Saturday as the Red Wolves improved to 5-4 on the season and 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. Zvada was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs in the win. Zvada’s long field goal of the day was from 41 yards and he also converted from 20 and 30 yards, with the 30-yarder coming with just over a minute left in regulation.
A-State visits South Alabama Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. kick-off on ESPN+. The home finale is Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m. against Texas State inside Centennial Bank Stadium.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.