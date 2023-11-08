15-year-old from Kennett airlifted after hitting deer with ATV, overturning

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash involving a deer.

It happened Tuesday, November 7 at approximately 5:36 p.m. just 2.5 miles southwest of Kennett.

According to the Mo. State Highway Patrol crash report, the 15-year-old was driving a 2010 Arctic Cat four wheeler southbound on Levee Road when he struck a deer, ran off the left side of the roadway before overturning.

The juvenile was transported by Survival Flight to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment of serious injuries.

