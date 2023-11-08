Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State University to add more cameras on campus

Arkansas State University is expanding its eyes across campus. The university is adding...
Arkansas State University is expanding its eyes across campus. The university is adding cameras to every entry point on campus.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is expanding its eyes across campus.

The university is adding cameras to every entry point on campus. Interim Chief Communications Officer Todd Clark said the cameras are coming from the university’s budget.

He said the school will be able to know who is coming and going from the campus with those cameras.

“We’re able to monitor traffic patterns and see when maybe a vehicle arrived on campus how long they were there and when they departed,” he said.

The university has over a thousand cameras installed on campus. Clark said the university would be adding dozens more at every entry point.

Gabrielle Brown is a freshman at the university who works late at night on campus, she usually has someone walk her back to her dorm. The 15-minute walk can be worrisome, but Brown said she feels safer when the university knows who is on campus.

“It’ll definitely give me a more sense of security, if I see them, I know that there’s precautions being taken place.”

The cameras aren’t just there to watch cars and people coming in and out, the cameras will also have license plate readers.

“We actually know who are in, or who the cars are registered to when they come on campus that may help provide leads to solve a potential crime,” said Clark.

For Brown, the license plate readers are something that she said no student or faculty member should have any concerns about.

“I don’t think that it’s much of a hindrance for them to be checking our license plates in the first place because we’re meant to be here and so just be weeding out the people that aren’t meant to be here,” she said.

The university said the cameras will be installed in about a week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Jonesboro assistant principal dies
A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.
One killed, two injured in collision
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) arrested 41-year-old Arthur Lamon Joyner, Jr., of...
Suspect charged in man’s fentanyl death

Latest News

Buffalo Island Central boys basketball beats Tuckerman to start 5-0
The Jonesboro City Council is considering a deal with Ritter Communications for internet...
City considers deal with Ritter to proide fiber connectivity and cloud services
A recent poll has put Arkansas’ Interstate 40 as the 18th most loathed interstate in the country.
I-40 considered one of America’s most loathed interstates, study shows
The Carroll County town shares its touristry ranking with destinations such as Yucatan, Mexico,...
Eureka Springs among top 10 travel destinations in the world, study shows