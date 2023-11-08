Bad Boy Mowers expanding, adding 300 jobs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bad Boy Mowers announced Wednesday that it will bring 300 new jobs to Batesville.

The company plans to build a new paint facility and shipping center, according to a news release.

The company also plans to expand its transportation fleet and add more manufacturing equipment.

“Bad Boy is committed to growing our Batesville roots deeper than ever while furthering our reputation of quality, value, and performance across the USA,” said CEO Peter Ballantyne. “Through new jobs and state-of-the-art facilities, we are showing our industry – and the rest of the country – what Arkansas can do.”

“The expansion of Bad Boy Mowers’ paint line reflects our community’s dedication to growth, cooperation, and enduring prosperity,” said Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh. “It not only brings employment opportunities but also underscores our unwavering drive for advancement in Batesville.”

Founded in 2000, Bad Boy Mowers makes and sells zero-turn mowers, sub-compact tractors, landscaping tools, parts, and accessories.

“Bad Boy Mowers is a true Arkansas entrepreneurial success story. Founded in Batesville, the company has grown into a leading U.S. lawn mower manufacturer,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Bad Boy Mowers has created a thriving business that has created hundreds of jobs for Arkansans as well as top-of-the-line lawn equipment for Americans.”

The expansion and addition of 300 new jobs is expected to take place over the next five years.

