BRTC offering winemaking class

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who enjoy a bottle of red or white every now and then, here’s a chance to make your own wine.

Black River Technical College announced Wednesday it will offer a winemaking class every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 20 through Dec. 11.

The hands-on workshop will be taught by Lynn Childers at Juniper Tree Meadery, 2112 Arkansas 358 West, near Paragould.

According to a BRTC news release, participants will choose whether they learn how to make white wine, red wine, or mead.

The cost is $85. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 13.

To register, contact BRTC Community Education at 870-248-4180.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.