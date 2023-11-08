City considers deal with Ritter to proide fiber connectivity and cloud services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council is considering a deal with Ritter Communications for internet connectivity and cloud services.

In November 2022, the city of Jonesboro announced an agreement with Ritter Communications to give residents another option for internet and cable.

According to the ordinance, the agreement expired on Nov. 6, 2023, and needs to be renewed.

If passed, it will allow for the city to enter into an agreement with Ritter lasting 36 months.

The ordinance also seeks to waive competitive bidding in the matter noting that Ritter Communications is considered “a sole source provider due to the need to provide services that will interact and be compatible with the existing systems in the City of Jonesboro.”

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the ordinance was moved to its second reading.

