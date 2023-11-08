Football Friday Night
Crowley’s Ridge College will join the American Midwest Conference in 2024-25

Crowley's Ridge College
Crowley's Ridge College(KAIT)
By CRC Athletics
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Midwest Conference announced today that Baptist Bible College (Springfield, Mo.) and Crowley’s Ridge College (Paragould, Ark.) will join the American Midwest Conference for the 2024-25 academic year. The addition of the two institutions brings AMC membership to 12 schools.

“The AMC is excited to add both Baptist Bible and Crowley’s Ridge for next year. Both institutions are growing as institutions in general as well as athletically,” AMC Commissioner Will Wolper said. “Many of our schools already compete against the two schools in non-conference competition, so the opportunity for us to add two institutions in our southern footprint that align with our current membership philosophically, on their mission and sports sponsorship, strengthens the AMC, and will enhance our student-athletes experiences as well as the experiences of Baptist Bible and Crowley’s Ridge’s student-athletes.”

“In Baptist Bible College and Crowley’s Ridge College, we are adding two schools that are similar institutions to one another in size, the direction of the institutions and athletics programs, and planned growth as well as having similar values, missions and beliefs of our current membership,” Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow, chair of the AMC Council of Presidents, said.  “My colleagues and I see that both schools have a great future ahead, and the AMC’s future will be greater having them as partners. Both Drs. (Mark) Milioni and (Richard) Johnson have shown a commitment to supporting excellence within their athletics programs and to becoming involved in the Conference themselves. We welcome the Patriots and Pioneers to the AMC.”

Crowley’s Ridge College is a private four-year church-affiliated but autonomous co-educational liberal arts college designed to help students grow closer to God while pursuing a college degree. The institution is committed to continually emphasizing the integration of scholarship, critical thinking, service, and the spiritual dimension of life. Crowley’s Ridge enrollment has grown over 20 percent since 2020.

“It is an exciting time at Crowley’s Ridge College to be given this opportunity to be a member of the American Midwest Conference. This is a top-notch organization and the leadership of AMC Commissioner Will Wolper and his staff stand out as you read what this conference is about and understand how they encourage the involvement of athletic staff, non-athletic staff, presidents, and college students to participate in this conference,” Crowley’s Ridge College President Dr. Richard Johnson said. “I am looking forward to working with and learning from each of them as CRC does our part to add to this outstanding conference and we are grateful for this opportunity.”

With the addition of men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country for the 2023-24 academic year, Pioneer Athletics has grown to nine sports. Like Baptist Bible, CRC sponsors AMC championship sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and volleyball. Crowley’s Ridge has been a member of the Continental Athletic Conference since joining the NAIA in 2016.

“We are all excited about the next chapter in Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics. Our entire coaching staff is looking forward to the move to the American Midwest Conference,” Crowley’s Ridge Athletics Director Chris Perkins said. “Our student-athletes are looking forward to building on the regional rivalries that the AMC will bring to their college experience.”

With the addition of Springfield, Mo. and Paragould, Ark. to the Conference’s footprint, over 40 percent of the travel in the Conference is under two-and-a-half hours, with nearly 35 percent under one hour 45 minutes.

The American Midwest Conference (AMC), a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), has 10 full members in Arkansas and Missouri. Formed in 1986 as the Show-Me Collegiate Conference, the AMC sponsors championships in 16 sports and emphasizes the NAIA Champions of Character® Initiative and its five core values – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

