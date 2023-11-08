Football Friday Night
Deputies seize large amounts of drugs, cash following motorcycle pursuit

Motorcycle pursuit ends with drug bust
Motorcycle pursuit ends with drug bust(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man was arrested after deputies say he led them in a chase on a motorcycle that resulted in the seizure of several drugs and a large amount of cash.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, deputies arrested Charles M. Franks, 39, of Mountain home around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Sheriff Montgomery said a deputy passed a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Franks on Baxter County Road 25.

The deputy’s radar lock indicated the motorcycle was traveling at 70 mph.

The deputy turned around and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After increasing his speed to 90 mph, Franks failed to stop for the stop sign at County Roads 25 and 27 and “briefly went airborne,” according to Sheriff Montgomery.

Franks continued to drive onto private property before losing control of the motorcycle.

Franks continued to drive onto private property before losing control of the motorcycle.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)

Montgomery said Franks fled on foot, and another deputy arrived to help with the chase.

Franks was eventually tased by deputies and taken into custody.

He was found to be on active supervision with the Arkansas Division of Community Corrections.

Following a search of Frank and the surrounding area, deputies found a black satchel bag that had been thrown onto the roof of a nearby building.

Inside the bag, deputies were able to seize the following:

  • $12,990 in cash
  • 141 oxycodone pills
  • 14 roxicodine pills
  • 66 fentanyl capsules
  • 17.38 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 59.4 grams of methamphetamine
Following a search of Frank and the surrounding area, deputies found a black satchel bag that had been thrown onto the roof of a nearby building.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)

Frank was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center and faces felony charges of fleeing by vehicle and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He also faces misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Since he was in violation of the provisions of his supervised release with ACC, Sheriff Montgomery said Franks is being held without bond.

