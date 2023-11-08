Eureka Springs among top 10 travel destinations in the world, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study shows Eureka Springs is on the top ten list of travel destinations in the world.

According to our content partner KARK, and a study conducted by the U.S.-based online travel guide, Travel Lemming, the Carroll County town shares its touristry ranking with destinations such as Yucatan, Mexico, and Guatape, Columbia.

The study referred to the city as an “unexpected artists’ enclave,” saying it has “historic structures, artsy vibes, and sacred healing waters.”

“I never expected to thoroughly enjoy my time in Arkansas, but visiting Eureka Springs single-handedly changed my entire perception of the state. The town is a surprising hotspot for arts and culture that far outshines its nearby Ozark counterparts,” Travel Lemming writer Laura McFarland stated.

This comes after Southern Living ranked Eureka Springs at No. 17 on the list of 50 Best Small Towns in the South in March.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.