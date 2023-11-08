Fire department receives grain bin rescue equipment, training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While grain bins are useful for farmers storing their grain, they pose serious hazards for those who work in and around them.

According to Nationwide, there were at least 42 grain entrapments in the United States last year with 15 fatalities.

To help prevent such tragedies, the insurance company announced Wednesday it had awarded grain rescue tubes and training to dozens of fire departments across the U.S., including here in Region 8.

Lepanto Fire & Rescue is one of 60 fire departments to receive the specialized equipment and training.

According to Nationwide’s website, each tube is valued between $3,000 and $5,000. The six-hour grain entrapment rescue training sessions are valued at up to $5,000.

“Grain bin accidents continue to be a critical issue facing the agriculture industry,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “We are proud to have supplied these important resources to 60 more rural fire departments in partnership with the many sponsors involved in our grain bin safety efforts.”

The company and its partners have supplied grain rescue equipment and training to 332 first responders across 32 states.

To nominate your fire department, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.