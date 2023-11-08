Football Friday Night
Food drive helps those in need during the holidays

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses from across the city of Trumann will have small present boxes for people to come and drop off different non-perishable foods.

For business owners like Karrington Brack, a food drive was the perfect opportunity to give back to the community.

“It means a lot to me to give back to the community during this time of year. I know sometimes as a family it could be a struggle to provide food,” said Brack.

Brack said that a handful of customers have dropped off cans of food inside the present box. Brack added she hopes this will continue each year, and that her business will definitely be taking part.

The City of Trumann knows its residents want to help, but sometimes it is hard to figure out a way to do it. When shopping in town, be sure to look for the small Christmas-themed present boxes by the exit.

“We are coming together to gather food for the community so that we can give back in our way. Some people don’t what to do, and that is where we stepped in and gave them an avenue,” said Trumann city employee Alicia Davidson.

Trumann has one slogan, “Hometown Values”. Davidson said there are always people watching how they go about giving back and helping those in need. She added that setting a good example for the generation is key in distilling these values.

“Especially during the holidays, I mean any time of year you think about others. This time of the year is when people are struggling and need the extra help, it also teaches our kids values too,” said Davidson.

Karrington Brack has planted roots in Trumann, opening up her own business in town.

Brack said she has seen people struggle and helping out a town that has shown her so much support brings joy to her heart.

“It has been very helpful supporting a new business, so we would like to give back and help grow Trumann. Every year we will do this because it means a lot to the people in need,” said Brack.

Davidson said mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and any other side serving for a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is welcome.

