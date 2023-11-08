Football Friday Night
Four-star forward Josh Hill signs with Arkansas State men’s basketball

The Marietta, Georgia, native is the highest-rated recruit in program history and is the first top-100 signee in school history. Ranked as the third-best player in the state of Georgia by BVM Sports, the 6-11 Hill currently boasts a four-star rating by On3.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A four-star forward and a top 125 prospect will join Arkansas State men’s basketball next year. Wheeler (GA) High School big man and four-star recruit Josh Hill signed the Red Wolves Wednesday. He is the highest-graded recruit in Arkansas State history.

“I’m really excited to add Josh Hill to our program here at Arkansas State,” head coach Bryan Hodgson said in a press release. “Not only is Josh the highest-ranked recruit to ever join the Red Wolves, his upside and potential is through the roof.”

On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton was first to report. Hill, who stands at 6-11, had offers from 18 schools, including SEC schools Alabama and Georgia. Other notable offers include Arizona State, California, Kansas State, Marquette, Georgia State, and Texas State. Tipton reports the Marietta, Georgia native chose the Red Wolves over George Mason and Georgia State.

“Josh was recruited at the highest level of college basketball – from the SEC, to the ACC, to the Big East and beyond – and he chose to come play here at Arkansas State, which is something we’re extremely excited about,” Hodgson said.

Hill is graded by On3 as a four-star and currently the 110th-best prospect in the 2024 class, the 11th-best in Georgia. 247Sports and Rivals grade Hill as a three-star. He is the highest-ranked prospect across all platforms to commit to A-State, though several recruits aren’t listed or graded.

At the AAU level, Hill was named by On3 as one of the standouts at the 2023 Adidas 3SSB Championships. Hill is entering his senior season, hoping to bring home a third state championship in his tenure.

“Josh fits the style of play that we want to incorporate here,” Hodgson said. “He’s a 6-11 forward who can step out and shoot the 3. He can take his matchup off the bounce and score it at all three levels. He’s a proven winner, winning a state championship in Georgia last year at Wheeler High School, and had a great summer on the Adidas circuit. We’re beyond thrilled to add Josh and his wonderful mother Tameka to the Red Wolves family.”

He’s the first high school commit under scholarship under Bryan Hodgson.

