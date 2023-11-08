Football Friday Night
GCT All-State softball standout Ava Carter signs with Arkansas

Greene County Tech All-State outfielder Ava Carter signed with Arkansas Wednesday morning.
Greene County Tech All-State outfielder Ava Carter signed with Arkansas Wednesday morning.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best softball players in the Natural State is officially a Razorback.

Greene County Tech All-State outfielder Ava Carter signed with Arkansas Wednesday morning.

Carter hit .562 in the 2023 campaign with 6 home runs and 33 RBI. The Lady Eagles won their 6th straight 5A East championship and reached the state finals for the 2nd straight season. She’s a three-time All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) and a two-time Jonesboro Sun Player of the Year.

You can also see Carter on Fastbreak Friday Nights. The GCT guard earned all-conference accolades in the 2022-23 season.

