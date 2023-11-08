Football Friday Night
Heartland law enforcement agencies train to better investigate fentanyl deaths

Sikeston overdose training
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In 2022, more than 2,100 Missourians died from fentanyl overdoses.

Now, Heartland investigators are learning how to better investigate those deaths.

More than 40 local law enforcement agencies from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois were in Sikeston for training put on by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

One of the goals, to help bring fentanyl cases in our region to federal prosecutors.

Special Agent Michael Davis said in the past, the person responsible for the deadly dose was often not held responsible.

“And I don’t care if the person is a daily user or someone who tried the drug for the first time, they didn’t deserve to die like that,” Davis said. “That is why we’re here today, to get everyone on board, everyone trained, so we can properly investigate these cases and send that person responsible for delivering the fatal dose to prison.”

This one of many training events hosted by the DEA’s St. Louis Division.

