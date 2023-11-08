I-40 considered one of America’s most loathed interstates, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent poll has labeled Arkansas’ Interstate 40 as the 18th most loathed interstate in the country.

Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach ran a survey of 3,000 drivers to determine America’s most hated highways, freeways, and interstates.

The top three positions went to roads in California, with Pennsylvania ranking fourth and Colorado fifth.

Interstate 40 stretches across the state of Arkansas, with certain places being worse for traffic such as approaching West Memphis, this study found.

West Memphis is known as a key junction for the interstate where strategic crossroads intersect with Interstate 55, causing traffic back-up daily.

Additionally, Arkansas’ Interstate 30 ranked as the 30th most loathed route.

You can find out more about the study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.