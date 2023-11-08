Jonesboro hospital among first to use world’s first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards is making history after a patient received a first-of-its-kind dual-chamber leadless pacemaker.

This new procedure will soon be available to millions suffering from heart health issues across the country.

The pacemaker, made by Abbott, is roughly one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker and is smaller than a AAA battery. It also uses wireless communication, drastically increasing both mobility and comfort for the patient.

According to a news release, the FDA approved the pacemaker in June 2023 after clinical trial data showed the AVEIR™ DR leadless pacemaker system safe and effective in treating abnormal heart rhythms.

“With more than 80% of people who need a pacemaker requiring pacing in two chambers of the heart, this groundbreaking device significantly increases access to leadless pacing for millions across the United States,” the company said.

The media release states the pacemaker, the AVEIR DR, is made up of two devices. The first is the previously approved AVEIR VR single chamber device which paces the right ventricle. The second device is the recently approved AVEIR AR single chamber device, which paces the right atrium.

The pacemaker incorporates the Abbott i2i technology which “solves a significant engineering challenge by offering beat-to-beat communication between the two leadless pacemakers.”

