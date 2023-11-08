Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner...
Lawsuit filed against former Northeast Arkansas religious camp
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Garret Eskew of Mountain Home on...
Man arrested for ‘lewd, lascivious conduct’ in Dollar General
According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Commander Eric McCay was...
Jonesboro native assumes command of U.S. submarine
5-Year-Old Girl is Rescued from Hidden Compartment/Closet
Body cam footage shows girl rescued from hidden closet

Latest News

FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans will subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
The Jonesboro City Council is considering a deal with Ritter Communications for internet...
City to renew internet deal with Ritter for business operations
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
A memorial blood drive was held at the Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8. to...
‘There just wasn’t enough blood for her’: School honors teacher with memorial blood drive