Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man killed in head-on collision

A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 7 on Highway 14 at Mill Creek Road in Stone County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 35-year-old Brian David Roberts was westbound when his 2001 Chevy Blazer crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Samuel Wayne Miller, also of Mountain View.

ASP said Roberts’ SUV overturned, and he was thrown from the vehicle. He died of his injuries.

Miller was taken to Stone County Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner...
Lawsuit filed against former Northeast Arkansas religious camp
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Garret Eskew of Mountain Home on...
Man arrested for ‘lewd, lascivious conduct’ in Dollar General
According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Commander Eric McCay was...
Jonesboro native assumes command of U.S. submarine
5-Year-Old Girl is Rescued from Hidden Compartment/Closet
Body cam footage shows girl rescued from hidden closet

Latest News

The Jonesboro City Council is considering a deal with Ritter Communications for internet...
City to renew internet deal with Ritter for business operations
A memorial blood drive was held at the Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8. to...
‘There just wasn’t enough blood for her’: School honors teacher with memorial blood drive
The hands-on workshop will be taught by Juniper Tree Meadery owner Lynn Childers.
BRTC offering winemaking class
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland