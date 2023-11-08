Man killed in head-on collision

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 7 on Highway 14 at Mill Creek Road in Stone County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 35-year-old Brian David Roberts was westbound when his 2001 Chevy Blazer crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Samuel Wayne Miller, also of Mountain View.

ASP said Roberts’ SUV overturned, and he was thrown from the vehicle. He died of his injuries.

Miller was taken to Stone County Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

